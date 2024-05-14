Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Hold

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.94.

Shares of PNNT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 215,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,645. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $479.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $41,996.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 261,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,967.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jose A. Briones bought 6,122 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $41,996.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,967.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,129,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 28,226 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 660,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 45,146 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 36.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5.1% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 285,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

