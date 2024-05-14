Moran Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Masimo worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MASI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Masimo by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Masimo by 2,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.36. The company had a trading volume of 333,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,136. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $75.22 and a 12-month high of $173.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.79 and its 200 day moving average is $120.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total value of $5,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

