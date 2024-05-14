Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Short Interest Down 16.0% in April

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the April 15th total of 191,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Sky Harbour Group Trading Down 1.2 %

SKYH stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.58. 12,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,519. Sky Harbour Group has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $13.60.

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts:

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 million. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 213.57%. Analysts anticipate that Sky Harbour Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sky Harbour Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sky Harbour Group stock. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.