Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 691.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $110.72. 750,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,463. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $110.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.01.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

