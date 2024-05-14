Nvwm LLC Sells 120 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VIG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.49. 521,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,693. The company has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

