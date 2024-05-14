Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 261.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,123 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 99.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 112,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 55,958 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Realty Income by 7.4% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Realty Income by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 9,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Stock Down 0.1 %

O stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.90. 2,720,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,720,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average is $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 285.19%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.