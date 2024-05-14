Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 3,913 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:BNL traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $15.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,460. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.63. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $17.59.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael A. Coke purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,765.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,824.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Featured Articles

