Westpac Banking Corp Buys 16,288 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 100.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DocuSign by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $413,952.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,002 shares in the company, valued at $5,544,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $413,952.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,756. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,807. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

