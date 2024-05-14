Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of CSX by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CSX Trading Down 1.7 %

CSX stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,315,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,071,396. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.73. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

