Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,986 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $513,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,281,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,612,032,000 after buying an additional 81,028 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,379 shares of company stock valued at $7,769,666 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.73.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW traded down $6.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $723.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $748.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $721.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $452.23 and a 12 month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

