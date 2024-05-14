Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $96.24. 415,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

