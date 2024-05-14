Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.42 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM traded down $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,499,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,611. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

