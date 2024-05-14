Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,801 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter worth $49,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.98. 133,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,701. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $247.68 and a 12 month high of $298.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total value of $690,074.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,930 shares of company stock worth $14,089,523. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

