Westpac Banking Corp Sells 2,969 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Evergy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Evergy Trading Down 0.8 %

EVRG stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.29. The stock had a trading volume of 861,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,204. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $62.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

