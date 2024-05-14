HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $696,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $594.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,125. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.23 and a 1-year high of $693.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $626.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $571.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,393 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.