Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,384 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,374 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in HP by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $76,229,000 after buying an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HP by 23.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of HP by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $22,960,000 after buying an additional 358,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $30.87. 4,850,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,674,852. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

