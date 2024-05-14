Westpac Banking Corp Buys 458 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,451.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,093 shares of company stock worth $3,816,610. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.00. 824,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,769. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.10 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

