Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $154.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,885. The stock has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

