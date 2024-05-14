Short Interest in BRL/CAX (NASDAQ:RILYO) Declines By 16.9%

BRL/CAX (NASDAQ:RILYO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the April 15th total of 107,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

BRL/CAX Stock Performance

Shares of RILYO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.05. 3,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,979. BRL/CAX has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58.

BRL/CAX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th.

About BRL/CAX

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

