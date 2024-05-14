Moran Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 308.6% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.67. 796,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,312. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $344.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.27. The company has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.94.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

