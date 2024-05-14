Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,600. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $89.69 and a twelve month high of $115.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

