Moran Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after acquiring an additional 355,317 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,560,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,438,000 after purchasing an additional 125,242 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.6 %

LLY traded up $4.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $762.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $761.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $678.76. The stock has a market cap of $724.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $419.80 and a 52 week high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

