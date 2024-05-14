MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MGO Global Stock Up 4.3 %

MGOL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,187. MGO Global has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 5.50.

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter. MGO Global had a negative return on equity of 226.43% and a negative net margin of 133.23%.

MGO Global Company Profile

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

