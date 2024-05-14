SOLVE Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $165,362.08 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. One SOLVE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $13.01 million and $165,362.08 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002115 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.