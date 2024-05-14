Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.86. 665,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,698. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average is $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $79.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on STT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus lifted their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

