Westpac Banking Corp Raises Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,645 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Best Buy by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,722 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,345 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth $374,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 78,111 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $241,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,023 shares of company stock worth $4,253,900. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,195. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

