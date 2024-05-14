Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 10,308 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 491.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Kellanova by 205.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on K. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $4,175,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,620,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,128,173.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $4,175,526.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,620,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,824,128,173.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 943,400 shares of company stock worth $53,047,474. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,198,430. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day moving average is $55.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.90%.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.