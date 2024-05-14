Westpac Banking Corp Sells 941 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sempra were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Sempra by 85.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.79. 835,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,798. Sempra has a 12 month low of $63.75 and a 12 month high of $77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Sempra news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,922 shares in the company, valued at $770,983.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

See Also

