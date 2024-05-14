9,652 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Bought by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,302. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average is $58.23. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1739 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

