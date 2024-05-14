Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Takes $892,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,628 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,661 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 949,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after buying an additional 835,933 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,988,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.31. The stock had a trading volume of 890,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,603. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.16.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

