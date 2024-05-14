Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,607 FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstService by 2.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FirstService by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstService alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of FirstService in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

FirstService Stock Up 0.2 %

FirstService stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.79. 22,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,443. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.18. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $134.77 and a 1-year high of $171.94.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.

FirstService Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.