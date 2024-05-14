11,389 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Acquired by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth $1,728,544,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,612,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,927,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after acquiring an additional 996,629 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,358,000 after purchasing an additional 795,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,492,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.12. The company had a trading volume of 666,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $98.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

