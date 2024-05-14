Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 55.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth approximately $533,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

TRI stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.06. 202,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.30 and a 200-day moving average of $148.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $117.46 and a 52-week high of $169.64.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.31.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

