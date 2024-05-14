Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $36,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.69. The stock had a trading volume of 372,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,179. The company has a market cap of $59.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.37 and its 200-day moving average is $173.78. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.07 and a 52 week high of $196.76.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

