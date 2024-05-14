Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Aegon Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AEG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.70. 2,336,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,141. Aegon has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76.

Aegon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

Aegon Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aegon by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 580.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aegon by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

