Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
Shares of NYSE AEG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.70. 2,336,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,141. Aegon has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.
Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.
