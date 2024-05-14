Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Denison Mines Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN DNN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.05. 9,271,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,105,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.67. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.25.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 888.36% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

About Denison Mines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Denison Mines during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Denison Mines by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new position in Denison Mines during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.