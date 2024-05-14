Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
NYSEAMERICAN DNN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.05. 9,271,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,105,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.67. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.25.
Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 888.36% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
