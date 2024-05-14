Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Given a C$8.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 price target on Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$8.50.

CJ traded down C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,215. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.69. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.96. Cardinal Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.07). Cardinal Energy had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of C$148.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.60 million. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 0.7752809 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.77%.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 7,100 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$50,214.75. In other Cardinal Energy news, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 7,100 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$50,214.75. Also, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$188,670.60. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

