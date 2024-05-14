CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities raised shares of CI Financial from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CI Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.56.

CIX stock traded down C$0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting C$14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 561,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,904. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.62. CI Financial has a 1-year low of C$12.17 and a 1-year high of C$17.73.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of C$715.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$656.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 3.6526055 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

