Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has C$7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$5.00.

Chesswood Group Stock Performance

TSE CHW traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,047.24, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a current ratio of 44.92. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$5.40 and a 1-year high of C$9.20. The company has a market cap of C$132.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.65.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.56). Chesswood Group had a negative net margin of 28.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of C$74.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$79.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesswood Group will post 1.1459969 EPS for the current year.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited operates primarily in the specialty finance industry in North America. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing and origination to small and medium-sized businesses through the third-party broker and equipment vendor channels; and commercial equipment financing and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

