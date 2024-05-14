Jefferies Financial Group Raises Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$69.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$67.41.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BNS traded down C$0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting C$65.57. 706,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,694. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$55.20 and a 12-month high of C$70.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$66.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.44.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.12 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5706967 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.