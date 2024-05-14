ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Desjardins

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARX. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$29.85.

TSE ARX traded down C$0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$25.00. 1,096,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,342. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.33. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of C$16.24 and a 52 week high of C$26.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 26.05%.

In other news, Director Hugh Hegeler Connett bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.88 per share, with a total value of C$28,315.95. In related news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36. Also, Director Hugh Hegeler Connett purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.88 per share, with a total value of C$28,315.95. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

