Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLNO. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SLNO traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.76. 133,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,752. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $39.42. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of -1.51.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $35,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,668,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,534,845.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 750,000 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $35,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,668,093 shares in the company, valued at $366,534,845.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $213,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,477.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 776,373 shares of company stock worth $36,940,260. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 8,418,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,000 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,071,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,758 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,160,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,325,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

