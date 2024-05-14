Fundamental Research Analysts Give Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) a C$0.74 Price Target

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$0.74 price objective by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 244.19% from the stock’s current price.

Kidoz Trading Down 17.3 %

Shares of CVE:KIDZ traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,110. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of C$28.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of -1.70. Kidoz has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.36.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

