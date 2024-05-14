Fundamental Research Analysts Give Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) a C$0.74 Price Target

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$0.74 price objective by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 244.19% from the stock’s current price.
Kidoz Trading Down 17.3 %
Shares of CVE:KIDZ traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,110. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of C$28.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of -1.70. Kidoz has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.36.
Kidoz Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kidoz
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Jack in the Box Bottoms and the Rebound is on
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.