Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target points to a potential upside of 382.63% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.
Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.21. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 299.67% and a negative net margin of 88.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 200,499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
