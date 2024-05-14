Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target points to a potential upside of 382.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,847. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 4.06. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.21. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 299.67% and a negative net margin of 88.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 200,499 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

