Barclays Increases Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target to $44.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Shares of Squarespace stock remained flat at $43.25 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,824,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -865.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.52. Squarespace has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $43.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 66,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $2,469,663.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,706,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,782,571.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $92,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,081.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 66,983 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $2,469,663.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,706,335 shares in the company, valued at $99,782,571.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,448. Company insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at $1,574,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Squarespace by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Squarespace by 8.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

