Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Raised to C$106.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$113.50.

Premium Brands Price Performance

Shares of TSE:PBH traded up C$0.65 on Tuesday, hitting C$93.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,721. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$88.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$90.88. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$84.66 and a twelve month high of C$113.60.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.28). The firm had revenue of C$1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.61 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 1.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 4.8744469 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

