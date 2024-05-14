Moran Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Brady worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Brady by 2,520.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 465,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 447,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brady by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brady by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter worth $1,418,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Brady by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Insider Activity at Brady

In related news, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brady news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 19,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total transaction of $1,111,542.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 342,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,982,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Lee Gioia sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $2,283,667 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.95. 92,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Brady Co. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $63.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.30.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. Brady’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BRC

Brady Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.