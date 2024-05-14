Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,903 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Globus Medical worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Globus Medical by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 49.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $558,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732,959 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,010,932 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,873,000 after purchasing an additional 141,492 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 854.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,338 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 143,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 174,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 22,022 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMED. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Globus Medical Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:GMED traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.94. 356,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,801. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.50.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

