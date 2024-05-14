Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 65,077 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 420.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,542 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,077 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of M.D.C. worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDC remained flat at $62.98 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

