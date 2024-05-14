BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 28,704,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the previous session’s volume of 9,278,981 shares.The stock last traded at $3.53 and had previously closed at $3.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BB

BlackBerry Trading Up 9.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 132.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,069,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,275 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.3% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 31,499,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,940,000 after purchasing an additional 710,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,505,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,835,000 after purchasing an additional 149,444 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 1,938.9% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 334,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 317,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.